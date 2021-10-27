Jada Pinkett Smith Explains How She Maintains A Good Sex Life With Will Smith After 23 Years Of Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith got candid about how she maintains a good sex life with husband Will Smith after 23 years of marriage.

“It’s hard,” the 50-year-old actress shared with guest Gwyneth Paltrow during her Facebook Watch “Red Table Talk” show on Wednesday. The comments were noted by E! News.

“The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey,” she added. “We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex.” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

“It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind,'” Pinkett Smith continued. “That’s a huge pitfall.”

It comes at the 14:16 minute mark.

WATCH:

Paltrow admitted it’s not the easiest thing to do in a relationship. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

“Isn’t it weird, though?” the 49-year-old actress said. “It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

“Crushed!” Pinkett Smith replied.

“You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…I really try,” the “Girls Trip” star added. “It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

Later, the two superstar actresses talked about how bad pornography can be for women.

“I’m supposed to be there for every whim, every pleasure, it’s like, ‘woah, woah, woah,'” Smith said. “And the women’s pleasure doesn’t even matter! It’s not even thought about!”

The “Iron Man” star agreed and went another step further and said the message it sends to women that being “f*ckable” is the only thing that matters is “awful.”

The “Men In Black” star and Jada have been married since 1997. The couple has two kids together.