‘F*ckable’: Gwyneth Paltrow And Jada Pinkett Smith Reveal Why Porn Can Be Bad For Women

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jada Pinkett Smith talked about how bad pornography can be for women, and Smith said it has “really messed us up.”

“I’m supposed to be there for every whim, every pleasure, it’s like, ‘woah, woah, woah,'” the 50-year-old host shared during a sneak peek at her “Red Table Talk” show with guest Paltrow, Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

“And the women’s pleasure doesn’t even matter!” she added. “It’s not even thought about!”

WATCH:

Paltrow agreed and went another step further and said the message it sends to women that being “fuckable” is the only thing that matters is “awful.” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

“And then the other layer which I find really disturbing is that because of the imagery that comes out and the consciousness that comes out around porn, I feel like girls – young girls – are getting the message that they have to be fuckable,” the 49-year-old actress shared. “Like, that’s the number one priority, right? It’s so awful, right, and it’s like, it’s doing such a disservice.”

“It’s so weird, I don’t know, I feel like we’re living in a such weird time because we’re making all these incredible advances, and then we’re going backwards with all these other things,” she added.

Actor Will Smith’s wife, Jada, previously talked about how she had an “unhealthy relationship with porn.”

“I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness,” Pinkett-Smith shared.

“I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly,” she added. “And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence.”

“It was actually, like, filling, like, an emptiness,” the actress continued. “At least you think it is, but it’s actually not. Actually reading, like, some of the effects of pornography, like the idea that it gives you false expectations as far as sexual interactions, I can definitely see that with men. How a woman should always be willing and ready. She should be ready to have sex however he wants, in any position, anywhere, and you should enjoy it no matter what.”

The “Men In Black” star and Jada have been married since 1997. The couple has two kids together.

Paltrow appears on the Smith’s Facebook show on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.