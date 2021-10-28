New Swing State Poll Does Not Bode Well For Joe Biden

A recent poll shows that the majority of New Hampshire voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction, WMUR reported.

Saint Anselm College Survey Center conducted the poll of 1,323 registered voters from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, WMUR reported. According to the poll, 68% of New Hampshire voters think the country is on the wrong track. Only 21% believe it’s headed in the right direction, WMUR reported.

“Right now, we’re seeing that New Hampshire voters are much more polarized and pessimistic about the future than ever before,” said poll director and executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics Neil Levesque.

When asked to assess President Joe Biden’s job, 44% of those polled approved and 56% disapproved, WMUR reported.

The poll also revealed voters’ preference for a hypothetical 2022 U.S. Senate race between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Sununu led the poll with a margin of 46% to 41%, according to WMUR.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that only 37% of Americans approved of Biden’s job as president.

Another recent poll conducted by Grinnell-Selzer found that former president Donald Trump significantly led Biden among Independent voters with a 45% to 28% margin.