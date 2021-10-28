Editorial

REPORT: J.J. Watt Needs Shoulder Surgery, Is Likely Done For The Season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt is likely done for the season.

According to Adam Schefter, Watt needs shoulder surgery, and it’s likely that the injury ends his 2021 season with the Cardinals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watt was hurt during the second quarter this past Sunday, but managed to finish the game.

This is really unfortunate for Watt and the Cardinals. Right now, the Cardinals are 7-0 and have absolutely manhandled many of their opponents.

Through seven games, it’s hard to argue that there’s been a more impressive team in the NFL.

Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game in the NFL, and Watt now finds himself out for a substantial amount of time with a shoulder injury.

It’s just a brutal break for Watt, the team and all the fans. You hate to see stuff like this in the NFL, especially to a star player like Watt.

Hopefully, this doesn’t mark the end of Watt’s career and he’s able to get back to 100%. He’s a fun player to watch and as a Wisconsin man, I love watching him succeed.