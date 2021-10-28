REPORT: J.J. Watt Needs Shoulder Surgery, Is Likely Done For The Season

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt is likely done for the season.

According to Adam Schefter, Watt needs shoulder surgery, and it’s likely that the injury ends his 2021 season with the Cardinals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watt was hurt during the second quarter this past Sunday, but managed to finish the game.

Cardinals’ DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell ESPN. No date set yet for surgery. Watt hurt his shoulder in the second quarter Sunday and still managed to play the rest of the game with the injury. pic.twitter.com/Y2pzFV8sFQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2021

This is really unfortunate for Watt and the Cardinals. Right now, the Cardinals are 7-0 and have absolutely manhandled many of their opponents.

Through seven games, it’s hard to argue that there’s been a more impressive team in the NFL.

The #AZCardinals have listed J.J. Watt as out for Thursday night with a shoulder injury. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 27, 2021

Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game in the NFL, and Watt now finds himself out for a substantial amount of time with a shoulder injury.

It’s just a brutal break for Watt, the team and all the fans. You hate to see stuff like this in the NFL, especially to a star player like Watt.

From @gmfb: #AZCardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo shoulder surgery, Cards expecting/hoping WR DeAndre Hopkins will play tonight and the #Packers forge ahead without WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. pic.twitter.com/rIsMN9FTux — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 28, 2021

Hopefully, this doesn’t mark the end of Watt’s career and he’s able to get back to 100%. He’s a fun player to watch and as a Wisconsin man, I love watching him succeed.