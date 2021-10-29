Wisconsin Releases Chilling Hype Video Featuring Quotes From ‘The Mandalorian’ For The Iowa Game

Wisconsin has dropped an awesome hype video for the Iowa game.

The Badgers and the Hawkeyes will take the field in Madison at noon EST Saturday, and it should be one hell of a battle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, judging from the hype video released by the Badgers, we might win this one by a billion. Check out the awesome video, which features quotes from “The Mandalorian,” below.

Melt this video down and inject it right into my soul. You know one thing I love? The Wisconsin Badgers. You know another thing I love?

“The Mandalorian,” and both have now been combined. It’s literally impossible for me to not love this video.

It went from zero to 100 real fast!

I honestly can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am for Saturday. The lineup for the entire day is stacked and our game against Iowa is going to be a boxing match in classic Big Ten form.

This is what we prepare for, gentlemen! It’s games like this one that justify the hard work we put in. Now, let’s go out there and get a win.

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on Fox!