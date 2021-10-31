‘Will Sell Tesla Stock Right Now’: Elon Musk Challenges UN To Explain How $6 Billion Can Solve World Hunger

Elon Musk vowed Sunday to sell his Tesla stock if a United Nations (UN) official could prove the claim that a fraction of the billionaire’s wealth could put an end to world hunger.

Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world, reacted to a recent statement by UN World Food Program (WFP) Director David Beasley, in which the official asked for only 2% of Musk’s fortune to alleviate an acute hunger crisis.

“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley said at the time, according to CNN.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk tweeted, adding that the data had to be “open source accounting” for the public to check its accuracy. (RELATED: REPORT: Elon Musk Is Living In A 375-Square-Foot Home)

“Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises,” Beasley responded in the thread.

The WFP director then proposed discussing the issue in person, quipping that the matter was not “as complicated as Falcon Heavy,” a SpaceX rocket, and promising to be “on the next flight” to Musk if he agreed.

“Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing,” Musk replied to the proposal.