Republicans Lead NBC News Poll By Double Digits In Major Issues

An NBC News poll published Sunday found that voters considered Republicans to be far more competent than Democrats to address a range of major issues.

The poll asked respondents to name the party they thought would do a better job of handling specific threats and problems facing the nation. The results showed that Republicans enjoyed double-digit edges on border security (by 27 points), inflation (24 points), crime (22 points), national security (21 points), the economy (18 points) and being effective and getting things done (13 points), NBC News reported.

Democrats were ahead of Republicans on climate change (24 points), the coronavirus (12 points) and abortion (by 10 points). These double-digit leads, however, turned out to be slimmer than during the 2020 presidential election, according to NBC News. (RELATED: New Swing State Poll Does Not Bode Well For Joe Biden)

The poll was conducted Oct. 23-26, and its margin of error is ± 3.1 percentage points.

“Just 22 percent of adults say we’re headed in the right direction,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd said Sunday, relaying the results of the survey. “A shocking 71 percent say we’re on the wrong track, and that includes a near majority of Democrats who are saying that.”

“President Biden’s approval rating stands at a dismal 42% versus 54% who disapprove. Believe it or not, just two months ago Mr. Biden was in positive territory,” the host continued, noting that the numbers precipitously fell from there.