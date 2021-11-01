Dave Chappelle Tells Hall Of Fame Crowd He’d ‘Like To Apologize’ Then Says He’s ‘Just F*ckin’ With Them

Dave Chappelle told a Hall of Fame crowd he’d “like to apologize” following a backlash over his latest special “The Closer,” but then he said he was just “fuckin” with the them.

During the 48-year-old comedian’s appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Jay-Z, Chappelle stepped out on stage and made it clear to the audience he wouldn’t be apologizing, Billboard magazine reported in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

“I would like to apologize to… Nah, I’m just fuckin’ with ya,” the legendary comedian explained in the show. (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

WATCH:

Dave Chappelle at Jay Z’s HoF ceremony This guy is a GOAT pic.twitter.com/9a8elOSigl — es_chief (@es_chief) November 1, 2021

The comments brought laughter and cheers from the audience.

It was only the latest comments from Chappelle over the backlash regarding his Netflix special, which led to a walkout by some Netflix employees over his LGBTQ comments in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

Chappelle recently hit back at the claims that it’s about him versus the LGBTQ community and said it’s about “corporate interests” and what he “can say” and “cannot say.” The clip in its entirety can be seen above.