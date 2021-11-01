Off-Duty Police Officer Shot Trying To Stop Burglars While Out On Morning Run

An off-duty police officer in Washington state was shot by burglars while running Sunday morning, according to police.

The officer was attempting to stop the burglars from pulling the front door off an equipment store when they shot the officer in the abdomen, Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said during a press conference.

According to Puyallup Police, the off-duty officer was out on a jog when he came across two men who were allegedly trying to break into the Jennings Equipment at 1030 River Road.https://t.co/6kEInJXGXu — KATU News (@KATUNews) November 1, 2021

Donovan Heavener, the officer shot by the burglars, works for the Federal Way Police Department, King 5 reported.

“He was doing nothing that any other officer wouldn’t have done,” Engle said. “Our officers, whether they’re in their uniforms or not, they’re always on duty and they always do the right thing.” (RELATED: Police Rush Train After Officer Shot At Amtrak Station In Broad Daylight)

Heavener has serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to King 5.

“This was a very close call, a very close call, and we’re very fortunate that the officer’s out of surgery,” Engle went on to say. “He’s got a road ahead of him, but as of right now, he’s expected to survive.”

Police killings increased 41.9% from the first half of 2020 to the same period in 2021. As of Aug. 10, 130 police officers were killed in 2021.