Colin Kaepernick Goes After Carlton And Steve Urkel, Claims White People Like To See An ‘Acceptable Negro’

Colin Kaepernick continues to behave like an absolute clown.

In a video clip from his new Netflix series, the disgraced former 49ers quarterback talked about how white people created the "acceptable negro" for TV, and pointed to Carlton from "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and Steve Urkel from "Family Matters."

I’m sure most of you are sitting there thinking right now that there’s no way something so stupid could possibly be true. Well, it is! Watch the clip below!

It appears that Colin Kaepernick is saying that if too many white people like you, you aren’t black. Another divisive message from his Netflix special. pic.twitter.com/xc1epynBvT — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) November 1, 2021

It is amazing how dumb of a person Colin Kaepernick is, and he’s the perfect example of how identity politics can rot the brain.

No normal person looks at Carlton and Urkel and thinks they’re symbols of the “acceptable negro” created for the enjoyment of white people.

We look at them and laugh because our brains aren’t decayed to the point we’re at war with everything.

Colin Kaepernick comparing multi-millionaire NFL stars to slaves is further proof he’s among the dumbest people to ever live. Life simply can’t be easy when you’re as stupid as he is. pic.twitter.com/eKRPqojyXz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 1, 2021

First, he went viral for comparing playing in the NFL to being a slave and he’s now attacking fictional TV characters as proof of racism or some other nonsense. You couldn’t make this up if you tried!

In his Netflix special, Colin Kaepernick suggests the NFL training camp is synonymous with literally buying slaves. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/slLnks7RPq — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) October 30, 2021

It is amazing to me that people believe this nonsense, but here we are. Just complete garbage all the way around. Go get some fresh air and stop seeing the world through hate and anger.