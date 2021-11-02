Joe Biden Took Stage Whisper On The Road — And Lied To Press At UN Climate Conference

President Joe Biden broke into his often-used stage whisper during a press event Tuesday as the United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up in Glasgow, Scotland.

Biden leaned in toward the microphone and claimed in an exaggerated whisper that the United States economy was on the rise.

“The proof of the pudding’s in the eating,” Biden said, adding, “I feel confident that we’re going together done what we have to do at home in order to deliver.”

“And lastly, if you take a look at what economy is growing,” Biden continued, leaning closer to the microphone before he whispered, “The United States.”

“It’s growing,” he repeated, his voice returning to normal. “It has problems, mainly because of COVID and supply chain, but it’s growing … We’re leading the world in terms of the fastest growing economy.”

The Hill’s Joe Concha disagreed, tweeting, “Biden: ‘You know what’s growing? (leans, whispers) The U.S. economy.’ President goes on to claim the United States currently has the fastest growing economy in the world. This is patently false. And no reporter in the room challenged it.” (RELATED: ‘CNN Could Give Jeffrey Toobin A Happy Ending’: Joe Concha Says Chris Cuomo Won’t Lose His ‘Prime-Time’ Gig)

Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan followed Concha’s tweet with a graphic showing economic growth — as predicted by the International Monetary Fund — for both 2021 and 2022.

According to the IMF’s 2021 prediction, the United States does not have the fastest growing economy — in fact, it is ranked fifth behind India, China, the United Kingdom and France. The projection for 2022 shows the U.S. ranked fourth behind India, Spain and China.