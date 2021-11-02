Madonna Rips Cancel Culture, Says People Can’t Say ‘What They Really Think’

Madonna isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

Cancel culture is a cancer on American society, and recently, we’ve seen lots of people with large platforms speak out. Well, we can now add the music icon to the list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Madonna told V Magazine the following in part about her thoughts on cancel culture:

The censoring that’s going on in the world right now, that’s pretty frightening. No one’s allowed to speak their mind right now. No one’s allowed to say what they really think about things for fear of being canceled, cancel culture. In cancel culture, disturbing the peace is probably an act of treason.

As I’ve said too many times to count, we need as many celebrities as possible speaking out against cancel culture.

The good news is that more and more people with large followings are speaking up against this absurdity. Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, Aaron Rodgers and Madonna are just a few examples.

As I always say, people who support cancel culture are absolute losers and should be treated as such. They’re bitter clowns who want everyone to be as upset at life as they are.

Unfortunately, society has decided to give the woke mob power instead of just ignoring them. How has that worked out?

The answer is not well! The woke mob is never satisfied and it always wants more blood.

That’s why we have to stand up to it at all costs. Props to Madonna for speaking out.