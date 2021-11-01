‘Don’t Put It In Writing’: Charles Barkley’s Advice On Surviving Cancel Culture

Charles Barkley dropped some incredible advice on how to survive cancel culture, saying “don’t put it in writing” and do it the “old fashion way” when you “talk bad about people.”

“I’ve never sent an email,” the sports analyst shared during his appearance on The Steam Room with Ernie Johnson. The comments were noted by OutKick in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I know how to respond,” he added, the outlet reported. “I don’t know how to do one. I don’t know how to initiate one. But I do, I can respond. I will admit that.” (RELATED: Charles Barkley Says Coach K’s Daughter Raided His Minibar When He Played On The Dream Team)

“To all you idiots, fools, and jackasses out there, it’s alright to talk bad about people,” Barkley continued, according to the outlet. “We all do it. But we don’t leave a paper trail. I talk bad about people the old-fashioned way – behind their back. I don’t put it in writing.”

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down Oct. 11 from his position after a trove of emails from an investigation involving the Washington Football team were made public.

Emails surfaced, dated as late as 2010, in which Gruden reportedly described the head of the National Football League Player’s Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith as having “lips the size of Michelin tires.” Gruden apologized after the report in the Wall Street Journal came out and said the comment was in reference to lying, not racism.

The New York Times reported other emails in which Gruden reportedly described then-Vice President Joe Biden as a “nervous clueless pu**y” during an email exchange with former Washington executive Bruce Allen and called Roger Goodell a “fa**ot” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.”