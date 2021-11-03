Derek Carr Reacts To Henry Ruggs Allegedly Killing A Woman In A Car Crash

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sounds heartbroken over Henry Ruggs’ alleged fatal DUI car crash.

Ruggs is facing several years in prison after allegedly killing a woman Tuesday morning in a fatal car crash while allegedly under the influence. The Raiders released the talented receiver late Tuesday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Carr addressed the situation with the media Wednesday, and it was clear from his tone and body language that he’s struggling with the situation.

The most heartbreaking comment from Carr was when he asked himself if there was more he could have done to help make sure this didn’t happen.

Imagine having such a kind heart that when your teammate allegedly kills someone in a DUI crash, you blame yourself for not doing enough.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr speaks for the first time after WR Henry Ruggs III’s deadly crash… “My heart first goes out to the families that were involved…When it comes to this situation, I think, did I not let him know that I would be there for him at 3 a.m? I want to do better.” — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) November 3, 2021

I don’t know much about Carr as a person, but he seems like a very genuine dude. He seems so shattered over the fact his former teammate might spend years behind bars after allegedly killing a person.

I can promise you I would be a lot angrier and show a lot less grace.

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he’ll be there for now former teammate Henry Ruggs, if needed, following his fatal DUI crash. #vegas #raiders #raidernation 🎥 @raiders pic.twitter.com/x9b2g5jtle — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 3, 2021

The entire situation is incredibly tragic, and there’s no other way to put it. A young woman is dead and a young man with a promising future might be headed to prison.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr says he’s felt a rollercoaster of emotions recently pic.twitter.com/omm6tJbEC3 — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) November 3, 2021

Don’t drink and drive, folks. It’s just not worth it.