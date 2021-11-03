‘I Got A Big Mouth’: Truck Driver Who Is Slated To Unseat Top Democrat With $153 Says What He Will Do First Thing In Office

The New Jersey truck driver who is poised to unseat the state’s Senate President Steve Sweeney reportedly using just $153 gave told Fox News he’s ready to try his best should he take office.

Conservative truck driver Edward Durr who leads Sweeney in the race told Fox News that should he officially be declared the winner, he’s not really sure what he will do.

“Ed, what’s the first thing you’re going to do when you get to the capitol in Trenton?” Fox host Rachel Campos Duffy asked.

NJ truck driver Edward Durr, just elected as GOP State Senator, when asked what he will do when he gets to Trenton: “I really don’t know. That’s the key factor. I don’t know what I don’t know. So, I will learn what I need to know.” pic.twitter.com/hDDnK7Gj5G — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2021

“I really don’t know. That’s the key factor. I don’t know what I don’t know. So, I will learn what I need to know,” Durr said. “I’m going to guarantee you one thing, I will be the voice and people will hear me because if there’s one thing people will learn about me I got a big mouth and I don’t shut up when I want to be heard.” (RELATED: Murphy Narrowly Wins Re-Election In Nail-Biter New Jersey Governor’s Race)

The race has yet to be called, with Durr up by approximately 2,000 votes, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Durr describes himself as “blue collar with strong conservative belief” and has campaigned on lowering taxes and increasing financial responsibility.

Durr joined the race after he was denied a concealed carry permit, according to NBC Philadelphia. Durr said he spent only $153 on his campaign, with $66.64 going to food and beverages from Dunkin Donuts and $86.67 toward flyers and business cards, according to the report. Despite his low spending, Durr raised more than $10,000 throughout his campaign, according to the report.

Sweeney is the longest-serving Senate president in the state, having served in that role since 2010.