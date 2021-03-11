Odell Beckham Jr. Appears To Be In Prime Shape After Tearing His ACL

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be ready to get back on the field after suffering an injury last season.

The star receiver posted a video on Instagram of himself running on a treadmill and jumping, and he seemed to be doing just fine at both.

You can see the two videos at the end of the Instagram post below.

OBJ suffered an ACL tear this past season, and hasn’t played a snap of football since. However, judging from the Instagram post above, he’s going to be just fine once week one rolls around.

Odell Beckham hurts here trying to make a tackle on a bad Baker pass that was picked. Ankle? pic.twitter.com/Oslc2WsFcX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020

The NFL is simply better when OBJ is playing well and flying high. His ACL injury last season was unfortunate, but the Browns still managed to make a run.

Now, Odell seems ready to put the pads back on and get out there. If he’s back at 100%, then he’s going to be one of the most dangerous weapons in the league.

Now, the question is whether or not the Browns want to keep him and his contract. If they don’t, he’ll have plenty of suitors. Either way, it looks like OBJ is in for a big 2021.