REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Won’t Be With The Browns The Rest Of The Season

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly done playing for the Browns for the season.

It was reported Wednesday that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the team that OBJ had been told to stay home for the foreseeable future, and it now sounds like he’s not coming back this year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

According to Brad Stainbrook, Stefanski informed players that the talented wide receiver won’t be with Cleveland the rest of the season.

Source: Kevin Stefanski told the team this morning that #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be with the team for the rest of the season. https://t.co/GId5vPVHD7 — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 3, 2021

This is a bizarre situation unfolding in Cleveland. Why the hell didn’t the Browns trade OBJ if they were just going to send him for the year anyways?

That doesn’t make much sense at all. They get nothing if he rides out the season at home. At least in a trade, they might have gotten a draft pick.

Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice today; Browns are discussing the WR’s future with his agent, per @Jake_Trotter.https://t.co/rkZbof7Kpc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Now, OBJ is away from the team and it sounds like that will be the status quo through the rest of the season. It sure seems safe to say that the Odell experiment in Cleveland failed in spectacular fashion.

When the Browns traded for him from the Giants, people thought him and Baker Mayfield were going to set the NFL on fire.

That never came close to happening.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on his IG story before quickly deleting: “Maybe this sh*t with Baker & Cleveland won’t work out after all” pic.twitter.com/GUhASKQ7In — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙎𝙕𝙉🌟(4-4) (@GoatedBaker) November 1, 2021

We’ll see where Odell plays in 2022, but I’d be shocked if he ever takes another snap with the Browns.