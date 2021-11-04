Editorial

REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Won’t Be With The Browns The Rest Of The Season

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Denver Broncos game at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly done playing for the Browns for the season.

It was reported Wednesday that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the team that OBJ had been told to stay home for the foreseeable future, and it now sounds like he’s not coming back this year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Brad Stainbrook, Stefanski informed players that the talented wide receiver won’t be with Cleveland the rest of the season.

This is a bizarre situation unfolding in Cleveland. Why the hell didn’t the Browns trade OBJ if they were just going to send him for the year anyways?

That doesn’t make much sense at all. They get nothing if he rides out the season at home. At least in a trade, they might have gotten a draft pick.

Now, OBJ is away from the team and it sounds like that will be the status quo through the rest of the season. It sure seems safe to say that the Odell experiment in Cleveland failed in spectacular fashion.

When the Browns traded for him from the Giants, people thought him and Baker Mayfield were going to set the NFL on fire.

That never came close to happening.

We’ll see where Odell plays in 2022, but I’d be shocked if he ever takes another snap with the Browns.