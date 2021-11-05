Adriana Lima Turns Heads In Black Deep-V Mini Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Adriana Lima definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a black deep-V mini that left very little to the imagination at an event in Doha, Qatar, Thursday.

The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked truly stunning as she went braless wearing a long-sleeve black and gold zipper mini dress with a plunging neckline when she posed for snaps at the opening of Virgil Abloh’s exhibition “Figures of Speech” at the Fire Station. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back, jewelry and black high heels.

Earlier in the week, the retired lingerie model wowed when she showed up in a black and gold floor-length cape dress with sheer panels across the top during her appearance at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Gala at the National Museum of Qatar. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

She completed the truly spectacular look with her hair slicked back, jewelry and high heels.

To say she looked stunning would be a serious understatement.

Lima often wows at various events no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable moments on the red carpet and catwalk throughout the years here.