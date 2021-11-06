Wisconsin Blows Out Rutgers, The Badgers Are Officially 100% Back

The Wisconsin Badgers decimated Rutgers during our Saturday matchup.

As of this moment, the Badgers are up 52-3 in the third quarter, and this is by far and away the most impressive game we’ve played all season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

DANNY DAVIS APPRECIATION POST ❗ The YAC on this @BadgerFootball TD was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rL9CtpMp9I — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) November 6, 2021

We looked good against Iowa. We looked great against Rutgers today, and there’s still plenty of time left on the board to run this score up even more.

We’re on KP vibes today pic.twitter.com/iTPULyVZFC — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 6, 2021

It’s absolutely outrageous how great our defense is. Is there a single team in the country that wants to take the field against our defense?

I think the answer to that is a firm no. Nobody can score on our first string. It’s absolutely insane how violent and vicious they are up front.

Hail Caesar! 🔥 If you got up to walk the dog, @BadgerFootball just scored twice in a blink: pic.twitter.com/Jw8o8u5szJ — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) November 6, 2021

I know that the start of the season wasn’t what we all wanted. Going 1-3 through our first four games were brutal, but we’ve now rattled off five wins.

We’re going to be 6-3 at the end of tonight, we control the Big Ten West and we can still make this a memorable season.

Wisconsin’s Kicker forced this fumble 🤯@BadgerFootball putting the special in special teams: pic.twitter.com/0krj7Exjfe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2021

Up next is Northwestern. Let’s get after it, and go, Badgers, go!