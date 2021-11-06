Editorial

Wisconsin Blows Out Rutgers, The Badgers Are Officially 100% Back

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 06 : Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi #6 runs for a touchdown as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyreem Powell #22 defends during the first quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Wisconsin Badgers decimated Rutgers during our Saturday matchup.

As of this moment, the Badgers are up 52-3 in the third quarter, and this is by far and away the most impressive game we’ve played all season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We looked good against Iowa. We looked great against Rutgers today, and there’s still plenty of time left on the board to run this score up even more.

It’s absolutely outrageous how great our defense is. Is there a single team in the country that wants to take the field against our defense?

I think the answer to that is a firm no. Nobody can score on our first string. It’s absolutely insane how violent and vicious they are up front.

I know that the start of the season wasn’t what we all wanted. Going 1-3 through our first four games were brutal, but we’ve now rattled off five wins.

We’re going to be 6-3 at the end of tonight, we control the Big Ten West and we can still make this a memorable season.

Up next is Northwestern. Let’s get after it, and go, Badgers, go!