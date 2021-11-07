Kamaru Usman Beats Colby Covington, Rose Namajunas Beats Weili Zhang At UFC 268

Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas earned massive wins Saturday night at UFC 268.

In the top event on the card, Usman absolutely hammered Covington early, but the star's opponent managed to still make a fight out of it.

AND STILL Kamaru Usman (-305) retains the Welterweight Title pic.twitter.com/7Uo8V2UmYR — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) November 7, 2021

However, Usman’s power, speed and skill was simply too much for Covington to overcome as he challenged for the belt.

As expected, Usman ended the event with another huge win.

“I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now.” After 15 straight wins, 🇳🇬🏆 @Usman84kg might be getting BETTER with each performance. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/8awTVoDUGx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 7, 2021

As for Rose Namajunas in her rematch against Weili Zhang, a lot of people wanted to roll with the Chinese-born star.

Rose Namajunas continues to tell herself “I’m the best” as she makes her way to the Octagon 💯 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/xxdot5GGfX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

Well, if you listened to me going into the fight, you knew that was a bad idea. I was riding with Thug Rose the whole way, and she didn’t disappoint as she earned her second straight win over Weili.

AND STILL Rose Namajunas holds onto gold and Halle Berry does the honours with the belt!#UFC268 pic.twitter.com/LK0UQTJMeY — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 7, 2021

Nobody puts on better fights than Dana White, and UFC 268was one hell of a card. It was one hell of a fun time.

Rose Namajunas gives her immediate reaction to her teammate Kamaru Usman’s unanimous decision victory and is hoping for a rematch with Carla Esparza next to live up to her billing as “The Queen of Rematches” pic.twitter.com/GIwZG7DSn0 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 7, 2021

Even deeper down the main, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler put on an absolute show for the fans.

Chandler just EATS these punches from Gaethje and then walks him down 🤯 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/Y1hfd2U9vq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

Props to White and everyone involved for putting on another great night of UFC action.