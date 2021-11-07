Editorial

Kamaru Usman Beats Colby Covington, Rose Namajunas Beats Weili Zhang At UFC 268

punches Colby Covington in their welterweight title bout during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas earned massive wins Saturday night at UFC 268.

In the top event on the card, Usman absolutely hammered Covington early, but the star’s opponent managed to still make a fight out of it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Usman’s power, speed and skill was simply too much for Covington to overcome as he challenged for the belt.

As expected, Usman ended the event with another huge win.

As for Rose Namajunas in her rematch against Weili Zhang, a lot of people wanted to roll with the Chinese-born star.

Well, if you listened to me going into the fight, you knew that was a bad idea. I was riding with Thug Rose the whole way, and she didn’t disappoint as she earned her second straight win over Weili.

Nobody puts on better fights than Dana White, and UFC 268was one hell of a card. It was one hell of a fun time.

Even deeper down the main, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler put on an absolute show for the fans.

Props to White and everyone involved for putting on another great night of UFC action.