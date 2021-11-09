Dakota Johnson Talks About Giving People Sex Toys As Presents Ahead Of The Holidays

Dakota Johnson talked about giving people sex toys as presents ahead of the holidays as co-creative director of a sexual wellness brand.

“When I first came onto the company, I asked if there would ever be some kind of an anal product because I know that there are so many people that are curious about it and, you know, there are so many parts of one’s anus that are erogenous zones that I think could just be fun for people to explore,” the 32-year-old actress told InStyle magazine in a piece published Tuesday about working with Maude since last year. (RELATED: ‘F*ckable’: Gwyneth Paltrow And Jada Pinkett Smith Reveal Why Porn Can Be Bad For Women)

“Just as an anal plug is ‘taboo’, a lot of women think a vibrator is taboo — and a lot of women can’t orgasm from penetrative sex alone,” she added, discussing the company’s new anal product called “cone.” “I think that that fact is obviously becoming more well-known, but there are people that I have gifted a vibe to, and it’s been their first vibrator, and that is a very cool thing to do.” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

At one point, “The Fifty Shades of Grey” star joked about gifting an uncle the anal product and giving sex toys as stocking stuffers.

“You think your uncle hasn’t wanted a butt plug his entire life? You’re lying,” she laughed, the outlet noted.

“I think it’s a thing a lot of people don’t want to buy for themselves,” Dakota explained. “First of all, namely, because they’re called ‘butt plugs,’ and everyone’s going to be like, Oh God, I’m not going to buy that. I don’t want that on my credit card statement.'”

“But people are more curious than you want to believe they are, and people are more sexual than they want to believe they are,” Johnson continued. “I think everyone should have a cone for Christmas.”