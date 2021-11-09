Editorial

Florida Star QB Anthony Richardson Didn’t Play Against South Carolina Because He Hurt His Knee Dancing

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson didn’t play against South Carolina because of a laughable reason.

According to Andy Staples, head coach Dan Mullen told the press Monday that Richardson missed the game because he hurt his knee dancing at the hotel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The dynamic quarterback of the Gators didn’t play in the blowout loss because he hurt himself dancing.

Honestly, it’s amazing what a disaster Florida’s football team has become since the end of last season. In 2020, they were one of the best teams in America.

In 2021, they’ve become a joke, but I’m not sure anyone is laughing anymore.

What the hell is Dan Mullen doing down in Gainesville? His team has fallen off a cliff, they just got blown out by a bad South Carolina team and we’ve now learned his star quarterback didn’t play because he was hurt while dancing.

If I made this up, you would all tell me that it was far too unbelievable. Yet, here we are!

I have no idea how Mullen’s career is going to end with the Gators, but right now, it looks like it’s going down in flames.