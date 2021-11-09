Florida Star QB Anthony Richardson Didn’t Play Against South Carolina Because He Hurt His Knee Dancing

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson didn’t play against South Carolina because of a laughable reason.

According to Andy Staples, head coach Dan Mullen told the press Monday that Richardson missed the game because he hurt his knee dancing at the hotel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The dynamic quarterback of the Gators didn’t play in the blowout loss because he hurt himself dancing.

Dan Mullen confirms the tale that was going around this weekend: QB Anthony Richardson hurt his knee dancing in the hotel on Friday night. He said he could have played Saturday, but hadn’t practiced until Thursday because that’s when he was cleared. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 8, 2021

Honestly, it’s amazing what a disaster Florida’s football team has become since the end of last season. In 2020, they were one of the best teams in America.

In 2021, they’ve become a joke, but I’m not sure anyone is laughing anymore.

Anthony Richardson hurt his knee while dancing at Florida’s team hotel this past Friday The QB is expected to practice Monday pic.twitter.com/l0u6Fy8uHa — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 8, 2021

What the hell is Dan Mullen doing down in Gainesville? His team has fallen off a cliff, they just got blown out by a bad South Carolina team and we’ve now learned his star quarterback didn’t play because he was hurt while dancing.

If I made this up, you would all tell me that it was far too unbelievable. Yet, here we are!

For context: this is the dance. https://t.co/Ps2yg4uhED — Anthony Richardson † (@GVOaant) November 8, 2021

I have no idea how Mullen’s career is going to end with the Gators, but right now, it looks like it’s going down in flames.