MSNBC Article Suggests Republicans Are Worse Than Nazis

A Tuesday article in MSNBC suggested that Republicans’ use of the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” is worse than the Nazi ‘Sieg Heil’ salute.

The author noted a recent comparison of “Let’s go Brandon” to the Nazi salute. “To this I say: Calm the hell down; that’s an insult to Nazis. And furthermore, Biden doesn’t have the gall to steamroll these would-be Nazis like Joseph Stalin’s army did in Berlin.”

The article also called “Let’s go Brandon” a “significant downgrade from the glory days of the far right,” and said the phrase is “inoffensive and very vanilla” when compared to “Lock her up” and “Build the wall.” (RELATED: Watch As ‘Lets Go Brandon’ Chant Takes Over America)

At the same time, the article argues that these other conservative catchphrases “were levied at either women or people of color and therefore reflected the larger cause of Trumpism: asserting dominance over marginalized groups.”

The “Let’s go Brandon” trend began Oct. 2 when an NBC Sports reporter suggested on air that crowds audibly chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” were in fact chanting “Let’s go Brandon.” The phrase quickly became a joke among Biden’s critics and is frequently chanted at large events, even being referenced by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Nov. 3.

TFW you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane. https://t.co/xZI5FtLzJB — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

Hysteria over the phrase reached new heights in the aftermath of Oct. 30 when a pilot accused of using the phrase became the target of a media campaign comparing him to a terrorist and pressuring Southwest Airlines to fire him.

