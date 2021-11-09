‘Old Crow Mitch McConnell’ — Trump Tears Into McConnell Over Infrastructure Bill

Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday for supporting the more than 1 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, saying the Senate Leader was “incapable” of producing an infrastructure plan when he was president.

“Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party? He continuously said he couldn’t get it passed, just like I had to go around him to get the very popular Southern Border Wall built (which caused great delay—but could now be completed in one month by Biden),” Trump said in the statement.

“All of the Infrastructure money, $2 Trillion, would have gone into real Infrastructure (roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, etc). Also, why did Mitch give the Democrats a two-month hiatus, just long enough for them to figure it all out, when they were completely ready to fold?,” Trump added.

In response to Trump’s nickname, McConnell told CNN that it was “an honor,” and referenced legendary Kentucky statesman and former Secretary of State, Henry Clay.

“Actually, it’s quite an honor,” he told the outlet. “Old Crow is Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon.”

On Monday, McConnell called the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed the House on Friday and is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature, a “godsend” for Kentucky.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me… pic.twitter.com/AFvw5hTLhq — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 9, 2021

Trump called McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” at an event at Mar-a-Lago earlier in April, Politico reported. (RELATED: Trump Goes After McConnell Again, Says Republicans Need New Leader)

In January, McConnell slammed Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, saying his rhetoric provoked the mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: ‘He’s A Stupid Person’: Trump Rips McConnell For Not Getting Rid Of The Filibuster)

McConnell also fired back at Trump in March for taking credit for his re-election in 2020, reminding people that he was down 15 points in 2014 when he won without Trump’s help.