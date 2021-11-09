‘Don’t Worry … Science Has Got Your Back’: Pfizer Gets Dragged For ‘Creepy’ Meme On Vaccine ‘Misinformation’

Pfizer posted a meme to its Twitter account Tuesday that triggered a backlash from users, with one commentator calling it “creepy.”

The initial tweet posted by the company attempted to try to dissuade users from paying attention to “misinformation” and conspiracy theories in response to the coronavirus vaccine. “Don’t worry, Science has got your back,” the post read. (RELATED: City Of New Orleans Tweets Creepy Easter Bunny Video)

It’s easy to get distracted by misinformation these days, but don’t worry…Science has got your back. #ScienceWillWin pic.twitter.com/aXVzAsfa6Z — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2021

Several users have since dragged the tweet. Graham Allen, the host of “Dear America Podcast,” called the company “cowards” for disabling the comments section.

Ha!! @pfizer is a bunch of cowards!! They blocked comments from their own meme!!#ThePeopleWillWin https://t.co/YDJ1RWdhPK — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 9, 2021

Lolz @pfizer blocked people from commenting on this creepy post https://t.co/vILEYgCscu — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) November 9, 2021

Others slammed Pfizer’s post, with former Daily Caller contributor Scott Morefield calling it “creepy AF.” Kyle Becker, Chief Editor and CEO of Becker News, said that nothing “screams science” more than cartoon images.

This is creepy AF https://t.co/lBgAlVvfZ0 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) November 9, 2021

Nothing screams ‘science’ more than cartoons and puppets.https://t.co/AtD9pOID6N — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 9, 2021



Conservative filmmaker Mike Cernovich also weighed in.

Pfizer denies science, that’s why it obtained a legal waiver of responsibility. No one harmed by Pfizer’s vaccines can sue the drug manufacturer. https://t.co/1IoMYUHjxS pic.twitter.com/wxJ87dhMt8 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2021

Pfizer is expected to make upwards of $36 billion on the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, making it the world’s highest-selling drug. The Pfizer vaccine was recently recommended for use in kids ages 5-11.