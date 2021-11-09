US

‘Don’t Worry … Science Has Got Your Back’: Pfizer Gets Dragged For ‘Creepy’ Meme On Vaccine ‘Misinformation’

Pfizer posted a meme to its Twitter account Tuesday that triggered a backlash from users, with one commentator calling it “creepy.”

The initial tweet posted by the company attempted to try to dissuade users from paying attention to “misinformation” and conspiracy theories in response to the coronavirus vaccine. “Don’t worry, Science has got your back,” the post read. (RELATED: City Of New Orleans Tweets Creepy Easter Bunny Video)

Several users have since dragged the tweet. Graham Allen, the host of “Dear America Podcast,” called the company “cowards” for disabling the comments section.

Others slammed Pfizer’s post, with former Daily Caller contributor Scott Morefield calling it “creepy AF.” Kyle Becker, Chief Editor and CEO of Becker News, said that nothing “screams science” more than cartoon images.


Conservative filmmaker Mike Cernovich also weighed in.

Pfizer is expected to make upwards of $36 billion on the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, making it the world’s highest-selling drug. The Pfizer vaccine was recently recommended for use in kids ages 5-11.