Scott Frost’s Salary Drops To $4 Million, Buyout Drops To $7.5 Million In Restructured Contract

Nebraska coach Scott Frost took a pay cut in his restructured contract.

It was announced Monday afternoon by Nebraska AD Trev Alberts that Frost would be returning in 2022 with a restructured contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we have some details on what the new contract looks like.

According to Parker Gabriel, Frost’s salary has been cut from $5 million to $4 million and his buyout for next season dropped from $15 million to $7.5 million.

Scott Frost’s restructured contract includes a salary reduction from $5 million to $4 million. The buyout after the 2022 season drops from $15 million to $7.5 million. AD Trev Alberts didn’t give more details, but told LJS and OWH that there are more incentives involved. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 9, 2021

The most important part about the restructured contract is the fact Frost’s buyout is only $7.5 million. That makes firing him incredibly easy.

A $7.5 million buyout isn’t a big deal at all for a program like Nebraska. That’s peanuts to the Cornhuskers. They can find that kind of cash under a pillow.

Scott Frost is back for 2022. There was a $20 million price tag on firing him. https://t.co/4o2lquuICT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 8, 2021

I honestly don’t understand why Frost accepted this deal. Odds are very high he gets fired next season. He might as well get as much money as he can right now instead of allowing the program to fire him on the cheap.

Will Nebraska fire Scott Frost? The Cornhuskers three remaining games are against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. Things are going to get ugly in Lincoln for Frost and company! pic.twitter.com/r48hMOuJs2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

If you know you’re likely a dead man walking, why the hell would you accept a deal that pays you a lot less money on the way out the door?

That makes less than zero sense. Frost just made it incredibly easy for the program to show him the exit.

What a bizarre decision from Frost.