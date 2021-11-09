Editorial

Scott Frost’s Salary Drops To $4 Million, Buyout Drops To $7.5 Million In Restructured Contract

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Nebraska coach Scott Frost took a pay cut in his restructured contract.

It was announced Monday afternoon by Nebraska AD Trev Alberts that Frost would be returning in 2022 with a restructured contract. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we have some details on what the new contract looks like.

According to Parker Gabriel, Frost’s salary has been cut from $5 million to $4 million and his buyout for next season dropped from $15 million to $7.5 million.

The most important part about the restructured contract is the fact Frost’s buyout is only $7.5 million. That makes firing him incredibly easy.

A $7.5 million buyout isn’t a big deal at all for a program like Nebraska. That’s peanuts to the Cornhuskers. They can find that kind of cash under a pillow.

I honestly don’t understand why Frost accepted this deal. Odds are very high he gets fired next season. He might as well get as much money as he can right now instead of allowing the program to fire him on the cheap.

If you know you’re likely a dead man walking, why the hell would you accept a deal that pays you a lot less money on the way out the door?

That makes less than zero sense. Frost just made it incredibly easy for the program to show him the exit.

What a bizarre decision from Frost.