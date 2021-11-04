Nebraska President Ted Carter On Scott Frost’s Future With The Cornhuskers: ‘No Decision Has Been Made’

It sounds like Nebraska hasn’t made a decision on whether or not Scott Frost will be fired.

The football team is currently 3-6 and it looks like the Cornhuskers are going to miss another bowl game. With Frost’s career record in Lincoln at 15-26, people want to know if the school has the guts to fire the chosen son. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like no decision has been made right now.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of our skis right now. I don’t think it will be too, too far down the road that you’re going to know which direction the program is going to go. I can tell you this: No decision has been made,” Nebraska president Ted Carter explained, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

If Nebraska can’t even get to 5-7, it’s hard for me to see a situation unfolding where Frost keeps his job. That’s just an abysmal record for a coach in his fourth year with a program. If you’re not making a bowl game by year four, then it might be time to admit things aren’t working out.

Frost arrived in Lincoln as the savior of the Cornhuskers after several disappointing seasons.

That hasn’t even come close to happening. Nebraska is worse off now than they were five years ago, and they might be substantially worse off.

It’s just wild how disappointing the Frost regime has been. I’ve been to Lincoln for a game, and I can promise you that fans are out of patience. They want a winning team and as a great fan base, they deserve one.

Now, will Nebraska actually fire Frost? I would say it’s 50/50 right now. He plays three ranked teams to finish the season and a win against any of them will probably save his job.

However, if he goes 3-9, he should start updating his resume because he’ll likely be gone at that point.