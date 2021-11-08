Editorial

Nebraska Announces Football Coach Scott Frost Won’t Be Fired, Will Return For The 2022 Season

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost won’t be fired this season.

Despite the Cornhuskers sitting at an abysmal 3-7 with games against Wisconsin and Iowa left, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts announced Monday afternoon that Frost will return for the 2022 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alberts also announced that the two sides have “agreed to a restructured contract.” Details on the contract weren’t released.

What a bold decision from the Cornhuskers! I guess that’s what happens when it would cost $20 million to fire your coach.

I honestly have no idea what Nebraska is going to do going forward. Frost is 15-27 during his time in Lincoln, and he’s not being fired!

At what point will Nebraska finally make a change? When will the administration pull the trigger on finding a coach who can return the program to glory?

I trash Nebraska a lot, but there’s no question they have an awesome fan base that deserves a winning team.

Frost hasn’t given it to him and I’m willing to bet he won’t give it to them in 2022.

Best of luck to Cornhuskers fans next season. You’re going to need it!