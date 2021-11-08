Nebraska Announces Football Coach Scott Frost Won’t Be Fired, Will Return For The 2022 Season

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost won’t be fired this season.

Despite the Cornhuskers sitting at an abysmal 3-7 with games against Wisconsin and Iowa left, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts announced Monday afternoon that Frost will return for the 2022 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alberts also announced that the two sides have “agreed to a restructured contract.” Details on the contract weren’t released.

What a bold decision from the Cornhuskers! I guess that’s what happens when it would cost $20 million to fire your coach.

Scott Frost is back for 2022. There was a $20 million price tag on firing him. https://t.co/4o2lquuICT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 8, 2021

I honestly have no idea what Nebraska is going to do going forward. Frost is 15-27 during his time in Lincoln, and he’s not being fired!

At what point will Nebraska finally make a change? When will the administration pull the trigger on finding a coach who can return the program to glory?

Will Nebraska fire Scott Frost? The Cornhuskers three remaining games are against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa. Things are going to get ugly in Lincoln for Frost and company! pic.twitter.com/r48hMOuJs2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

I trash Nebraska a lot, but there’s no question they have an awesome fan base that deserves a winning team.

Frost hasn’t given it to him and I’m willing to bet he won’t give it to them in 2022.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Best of luck to Cornhuskers fans next season. You’re going to need it!