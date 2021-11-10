Editorial

‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Releases Electric Trailer For Season 15

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/alwayssunny/status/1458511215844491264)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Season 15 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The trailer for the 15th season of the hit FXX show was released Wednesday afternoon, and it looks like it’s going to be absolutely electric. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for the new season, and it honestly looks like it’s going to be so damn funny. Now more than ever, we need shows like “It’s Always Sunny” and “South Park.”

Comedy is dying in this country thanks to cancel culture and the woke mob, but “Always Sunny” and “South Park” can still save us.

Also, it looks like the new season will cover the Q-Anon Shaman from the January 6 riot at the Capitol and it’s also going to cover Jeffrey Epstein.

Frank being outed as a loose contact of Jeffrey Epstein is the kind of content that people are dying for right now. Take no prisoners!

Make sure to catch the season 15 premiere December 1 on FXX.