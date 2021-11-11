The Carolina Panthers Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam Newton is back in the NFL.

The Panthers announced Thursday that the team’s former superstar passer is returning to the franchise after an injury to Sam Darnold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time, but you can bet the house that Newton is coming in on the cheap.

First, it’s awesome to see that Newton is still playing some football. After the Patriots cut him, there was next to no interest in him around the league.

Now, he’s returning to the team that made him the first overall pick of the 2011 draft. It’s funny how life works out sometimes.

The question now is whether or not Newton can beat out P.J. Walker to get QB1 reps with Sam Darnold sidelined with a shoulder injury.

He hasn’t played a snap in a regular season game since last season and he’s stepping into a new locker room. Sure, he used to play for the Panthers, but that was a different time.

It’s now 2021 and it’s a different squad.

It should be fascinating to see whether or not Newton can find his way onto the field.