Emily Ratajkowski Claims A Fugitive Billionaire Once Paid Her $25,000 To Be His Super Bowl Date

Emily Ratajkowski claims she was once paid to be Jho Low’s date.

According to BroBible, Ratajkowski revealed to The Sunday Times that she was paid $25,000 to be Low's date to the Super Bowl. The specific Super Bowl isn't known.

Jho Low is currently a fugitive from justice after allegedly running a massive financial fraud scheme, and his location is unknown to the public. It’s possible that he’s in Macau.

Emily Ratajkowski’s body has given her the career that has allowed her to write about how her body has been exploited in that career. Is that real power? I don’t know. We spoke about sex, power, money, feminism – and how it’s all in a right old tangle https://t.co/usju6dtO7S — Megan Agnew (@MeganAgnew) November 7, 2021

Some people might want to judge Ratajkowski for getting paid $25,000 to go to the Super Bowl as someone’s date, but I’m not holding it against her.

$25,000 for a few hours of work isn’t exactly terrible. Plus, it’s a paid trip to the Super Bowl. What is there to complain about?

Now, as a guy, would I ever pay a woman to be my date? Hell no, but I’m also not an international fugitive. I guess we just play by different rules.

I have no issue flying solo at all. What I’ll never do at any point is write a check for someone to spend time with me. If you want to party, let’s get after it but it’s happening for free!

