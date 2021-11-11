FULL REVIEW: ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Is An Incredible Series

I’ve finished “Only Murders in the Building,” and it was awesome.

As I wrote a couple days ago, I decided to give the Hulu series with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short a shot after my girlfriend said it was great. The series revolves around three strangers teaming up to do a podcast about a murder in their building. Simple enough, right? (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, now that I’m finished, I can confidently say that it’s 100% outstanding.

Not only is it outstanding, but there is also a massive twist ending that I definitely didn’t see coming. I love a great twist and “Only Murders in the Building” gives fans one for the ages.

Furthermore, it also leaves fans with a cliffhanger that is honestly substantially more interesting than the twist ending about who is the real murderer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu)

All the way around, I was incredibly impressed with how the series wrapped its first season. There’s no doubt season two will also be fire.

Without ruining anything, in the final episode of season one, the groundwork is laid to make sure there’s plenty more content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu)

Also, we all knew going in that Martin and Short would be electric together. What stunned me to a high degree was how awesome Gomez was as part of the mystery solving trio.

I seriously had no idea her acting chops were that legit, but they are!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu)

So, if you’re looking for something fun to watch, I can’t recommend “Only Murders in the Building” enough. Like a great wine, it only gets better with time and with every episode that passes. Now, we wait for some new episodes!