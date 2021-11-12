Taylor Swift Finally Releases Her Version Of ‘Red’ Album Which Includes 10-Minute Long Song

Taylor Swift finally released her “Red” (Taylor’s Version) album Friday and it includes a 10-minute long version of her song “All Too Well.”

The 31-year-old singer appears to have done it again with the release of re-recorded songs and some of her greatest hits from the 2012 album “Red.”

“Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me,” Swift captioned her post on Instagram. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

“Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours,” she added. “Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

Taylor’s original album contained 16 songs, but the (Taylor’s Version) of “Red” contains 30 tracks will collaborations with stars like Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and many more, CNN reported.

One of the tracks is a 10-minute-long version of her song “All Too Well” from the vault. I listened to it thinking it would feel too long, however, it flows perfectly and doesn’t feel long at all.

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

It is hard to see how Swifties will do anything other than celebrate this album. It is everything fans have been waited for and the “Me!” hitmaker does not disappoint.

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker revealed in an interview in 2019 that in November 2020 she planned to start re-recording albums one through five. Swift’s original masters to her old recordings had been acquired by Scooter Braun, who got them when he bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group. At the time, she made it publicly known that she wasn’t happy with the music mogul.