Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards

Taylor Swift has decided to withdraw her “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version) album from being considered for any further Grammy Awards or CMA Awards.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA (Country Music Association) Awards,” a representative for Republic Records shared in a statement to Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

“Fearless has already won four Grammys including album of the year, as well as the CMA Award for album of the year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time,” the statement added. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

However, the rep explained the 31-year-old singer submitted her ninth studio album “Evermore” to “the Grammys for consideration in all eligible categories.”

The 2021 re-recorded version of her 2008 record has helped the “Me!” hitmaker soar to the top of the charts once again. It debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in April, People magazine noted. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

“Evermore” came out just five months after Taylor surprised fans with the release of “Folklore” and gave Swift eight consecutive No. 1 debuts.