Taylor Swift Lights Up Social Media With Teaser Video About ‘Red’

Taylor Swift definitely got everyone’s attention when she dropped a teaser video revealing details about her upcoming album “Red” including who she collaborated with.

The 31-year-old pop singer didn’t explain much in her post on Instagram on Thursday and simply captioned the clip, “presses post* *cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest,” according to Variety magazine. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

When fans click on the video, a red shiny vault appears and a jumble of words start flying out at the screen. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

Eagle-eye fans were quick to figure out the words resembled a pattern and when they laid them out like a crossword, they revealed song titles and guests that would be appearing on “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

It spelled out the following names: Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

Other jumbled words spell out “Better” and “Man,” “Babe,” “All Too Well” and more.

“The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19,” the “Me!” hitmaker previously tweeted. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” she added. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”