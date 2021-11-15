Five Teens, One Adult Transported To Hospital After Park Shooting Across From High School

Five teenagers and one adult were injured in a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado on Monday afternoon.

Five victims, ages 14-17, were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. A sixth victim, identified shortly after, self-transported to the hospital with minor injures, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD). (RELATED: Teen Dead After Shooting Outside Texas High School)

Aurora Central High School, which is located across the street from Nome Park, was in a secure perimeter, and not placed on lockdown as initially reported by the APD.

#APDAlert: Officers are on scene of a shooting at Nome Park, Nome/12th. There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions. Central HS is on lockdown. Unknown suspect, who is no longer on scene. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/SCZBhrm8Iv — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021

Speaking to the press, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson shared that one child is currently undergoing emergency surgery, but the victims’ injuries are “non-life threatening.”

“All victims were students of Central High School,” she said. “We’ve recovered multiples rounds in different calibers… We do have suspects that are at large.”

Wilson clarified that they have multiple suspects, and are working on a few leads for vehicles and individuals they are attempting to locate. At this time, authorities will not be releasing information on the vehicles.

Gang units are assisting with the investigation, she shared.

“I need the public’s help,” said Wilson. “Please, you can remain anonymous, but if you know anything, if you have a ring camera you want to provide us… anything you can give us right now will be helpful.”

UCHealth is currently treating two of the victims, but would not release their ages or any specifics regarding their condition, according to 9News. Three of the victims are being treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and have been reunited with their families, 9News reported.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.