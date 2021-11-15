Superstar Mel Gibson To Reportedly Direct Next Installment In ‘Lethal Weapon’ Franchise

Superstar Mel Gibson is reportedly stepping in to direct the next and most likely final installment in the “Lethal Weapon” franchise after director Richard Donner passed away.

During the 65-year-old actor’s appearance at an “Experience With …” event in London, Gibson said Donner was “developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it,” The Sun reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“And he said to me one day, ‘Listen, Kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it,'” he reportedly added. “And I said, ‘Shut up.’” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

“He did indeed pass away,” Gibson continued. “But he did ask me to do it and, at the time, I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one.”

Donner, who died in July at 91, famously directed every single one of the “Lethal Weapon” movies from the very first action packed cop drama in 1987 starring Gibson as Martin Riggs across from Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

The “Braveheart” star will be reprising his Riggs role as well, insiders told The Sun.

“As well as stepping up to direct Lethal Weapon 5 Mel is going to be starring in it,” a source shared to The Sun. “Fans of Riggs will be pleased to see him back on screen – older but not necessarily wiser.”

“It is hoped Danny Glover will come back to and reprise his role of Roger Murtaugh,” the source added.

No other information is available about a possible release date. But we can hardly wait!