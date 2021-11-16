Police Reportedly Arrest Fellow Sergeant With 27 Years On The Job For Robbing Local Store

A California police sergeant who spent 27 years on the force was arrested and charged with a violent felony after he allegedly robbed a local Rite Aid, according to KTVU.

San Francisco Sergeant David Cole was charged with second-degree robbery on Nov. 9 and is set to be arraigned Thursday, according to the report. Cole was busted on Nov. 3 after he allegedly robbed a Rite Aid in San Mateo around 6:00 p.m., while armed with a revolver. Sources told the outlet Cole handed an employee a note alerting them that he was carrying a weapon and needed prescription pain killers.

KTVU reports Cole never actually pulled his weapon out. Cole reportedly resisted arrest and has been charged with a misdemeanor, as well, over the arrest. (RELATED: Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Having Sex, Exchanging Pictures With Underage Girl)

Sgt. Davin Cole of @SFPD was arrested on suspicion of robbing the @riteaid on Concar Drive while off-duty & then resisting arrest by trying to run away, per @SanMateoPD. Cole, a 27-year department, is now on unpaid leave pic.twitter.com/Bu7bLdej7o — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 5, 2021

Tony Brass, Cole’s attorney, called the situation a “sad story, all around,” according to KTVU.

“Certainly there’s reason for compassion, but I don’t want to pretend that the behavior isn’t serious,” Brass reportedly said. “He had a secret addiction” since 2010 after he was bit by a police dog, Brass explained. “He managed to be a high functioning addict.”

Very sad to learn SFPD Sgt. Davin Cole was arrested last night for burglary in San Mateo. He spent much of his career working to get people into drug treatment & housing. Here’s a video from a ride along I did 2 years ago pic.twitter.com/R8hLYuPsd3 — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) November 5, 2021

Despite Cole’s own reported drug addiction, he spent years trying to help individuals struggling with drug addiction, video from two years ago shows.