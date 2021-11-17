Michigan Being Ranked Ahead Of Michigan State Is Borderline Indefensible

Michigan being ranked ahead of Michigan State in the College Football Playoff rankings is laughable.

The latest rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and the Wolverines checked in at six and the Spartans came in at seven.

Why is that important? Well, both teams have one loss, but MSU beat Michigan in head-to-head competition.

How the hell does Michigan get ranked ahead of a one-loss team who just beat them a few weeks ago? As Spartans head coach Mel Tucker pointed out himself, isn’t head-to-head competition kind of the entire point of why we play the game?

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker on ESPN asked about head to head mattering: “I think it’s important. That’s why you play the games right?” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 17, 2021

I truly don’t understand the logic here at all. I truly don’t. I don’t have any dog in this fight, but there’s simply no way that Michigan deserves to be ahead of the Spartans after just losing to them.

Why the hell are we even playing the game if wins and losses don’t seem to matter?

CFP’s Gary Barta: “Set aside watching the games, that’s certainly a part of it. But statistically in just about every category offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top over Michigan State.” — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 17, 2021

I understand that Michigan State still controls their own fate and a win over Ohio State would probably catapult them back into the top four.

However, it’s still ridiculous they’re behind Michigan after just beating the Wolverines a few weeks ago.

As an unbiased football fan, supporters of the Spartans are 100% justified in being outraged.