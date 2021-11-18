‘This Was A Good Week,’ Kamala Harris Says Amid Approval Rating Disaster And Reports Of ‘Dysfunction’

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on “Good Morning America” Thursday touting a “good week” despite disastrous approval ratings and reports of “dysfunction” in the White House.

Host George Stephanopoulos noted that some of Harris’ close friends, including Democratic California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, have expressed frustration regarding the lack of responsibility that Harris has been given. He asked Harris if she shares that frustration and what she would say to her friends who are frustrated.

“This was a good week, and this week when we got this bipartisan infrastructure act passed and signed by the president makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it,” said Harris.

.@VP Kamala Harris pushes back on reports she has not been effective in her role, telling @GStephanopoulos: “We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together.” https://t.co/Nh3u02dpDL pic.twitter.com/YvRENaTr18 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2021

“So you don’t feel misused or underused?” pressed Stephanopoulos.

“No, I don’t,” Harris responded.

CNN recently published an article describing an environment in the White House where Harris is seen as unprepared and sidelined as a result. CNN also reported that Biden’s team looks for signs of disloyalty among staff members. (RELATED: CNN Commentators Criticize Their Own Outlets Reporting On Kamala Harris)

President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit 38% in early November according to a USA Today poll. Harris’ approval rating was even lower at just 28%, according to the poll.