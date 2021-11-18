Editorial

REPORT: Georgia Football Star Adam Anderson Faces Second Rape Allegation

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Georgia football star Adam Anderson is facing a second rape allegation.

Anderson recently turned himself in to authorities after a woman alleged she woke up to Anderson raping her at the end of October. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Marc Weiszer, Anderson is out on a $25,000 bond, but a second unnamed woman has come forward alleging he raped her in 2020.

His lawyers do not expect him to return to the field this season, according to the same report.

As I always say, Anderson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until he’s proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is a very serious situation. He now faces two allegations of rape and there is next to no chance he’s back on the field this year.

That’s not to say he’s guilty or not. There’s just simply no way Kirby Smart will put him anywhere near the field.

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of whatever the truth is. Let’s hope that’s exactly what happens. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.