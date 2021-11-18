REPORT: Georgia Football Star Adam Anderson Faces Second Rape Allegation

Georgia football star Adam Anderson is facing a second rape allegation.

Anderson recently turned himself in to authorities after a woman alleged she woke up to Anderson raping her at the end of October. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia LB Adam Anderson turns self in to police, charged Wednesday with felony rape for incident reported on Oct. 29. Story by ⁦@Mark_Schlabach⁩ https://t.co/Pd9KKcpuBt — Paula Lavigne (@pinepaula) November 11, 2021

According to Marc Weiszer, Anderson is out on a $25,000 bond, but a second unnamed woman has come forward alleging he raped her in 2020.

His lawyers do not expect him to return to the field this season, according to the same report.

Breaking: Georgia LB Adam Anderson will be released on $25,000 bond on rape charge. A second “victim B” came forward to allege he raped her in 2020. Anderson can finish UGA classes this semester, then will have to live at home in Rome. Attorney doesn’t expect him to play in 2021. — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) November 17, 2021

As I always say, Anderson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until he’s proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

College Football Superstar Charged With Rape. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/UvPCY4o7hw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2021

Having said that, this is a very serious situation. He now faces two allegations of rape and there is next to no chance he’s back on the field this year.

That’s not to say he’s guilty or not. There’s just simply no way Kirby Smart will put him anywhere near the field.

Georgia football star Adam Anderson has been charged with rape, and the allegations are incredibly serious.@dhookstead is here to break the case down. pic.twitter.com/uf0oSvJgIz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 11, 2021

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of whatever the truth is. Let’s hope that’s exactly what happens. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.