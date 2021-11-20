REVIEW: ‘Red Notice’ Is A Very Fun Film With Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

“Red Notice” is a very entertaining film.

The Netflix film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and revolves around a pair of art thieves hunting down Cleopatra’s eggs, which are fictional gold eggs. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film has tons of action, fun dialogue and banter between Johnson and Reynolds and there are several twists along the way.

Now, is the film realistic? Not one bit. It’s among the most unrealistic movies that I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s outrageously unrealistic, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun.

Once you’re willing to suspend reality, you can jump into “Red Notice” and just accept it for what it is, which is a nonstop rush of adrenaline and entertainment.

Without spoiling the ending, I’d be shocked if “Red Notice” doesn’t have a sequel. The entire film is crafted to spawn more films down the road.

Trust me, if Netflix’s viewership numbers are high enough, I can promise more movies are coming. The streaming giant would be insanely stupid to not do it.

So, if you haven’t already seen “Red Notice,” I suggest you fire it up on Netflix. Trust me when I say you won’t regret the ride.