Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘Red Notice’ With Gal Gadot, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Ryan Reynolds

“Red Notice” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The plot of the Netflix movie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In case you didn’t already know, the trailer is absolutely electric. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be straight fire, and I say that in the best way possible. I’m all for heist films, especially when they’re loaded with talent like this one.

How could a film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot ever be bad? The answer is that it can’t be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawson Thurber (@rawsonthurber)

Plus, we all know all Netflix does is bring the fastball when it comes to the stuff the streaming giant releases.

It’s the king of streaming (the gap is closing, though), and it prides itself on being the best. Dropping a film like “Red Notice” is a blunt reminder that Netflix can still bring the heat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rawson Thurber (@rawsonthurber)

You can check out “Red Notice” on Netflix starting November 12. It looks like it’s going to be a very fun time!