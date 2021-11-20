‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week 12 College Football Special

Welcome to the week 12 college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Today’s schedule of games is also incredibly impressive and fun. We have Ohio State/Michigan State, Wake Forest/Clemson, Iowa State/Oklahoma, Alabama/Arkansas, SMU/Cincinnati, Wisconsin/Nebraska, Baylor/Kansas State and Oregon/Utah. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On today’s show, we’re breaking down the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State’s game against Michigan State to control the Big Ten, Wisconsin’s path to the B1G title and my gambling picks.

Let’s jump right in!

We only have a few more of these episodes left, and that’s just wild to me. It’s been an insane season of college football, and I’ve enjoyed every single second of it.

All I can hope is that you’ve all been enjoying it as much as I have been. It’s been a blast.

Wisconsin’s football team has won five straight games, and we’ve outscored our last four Big Ten opponents 133-20. You hear all that silence? That’s the sound of our critics after shutting the hell up. pic.twitter.com/YiCDXj00el — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

Now, we settle in for week 12 of the college football season. Let’s crack some beers and enjoy an awesome day!