Wisconsin Opens As A -7 Favorite Against Minnesota

Wisconsin is favored by a touchdown against Minnesota this upcoming Saturday.

The Badgers will play the Gophers at 4:00 EST on Fox, and a win against P.J. Fleck’s squad will earn us a spot in the B1G title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it looks like the oddsmakers expect us to roll. In the early lines from Circa Sports, the Badgers are -7 favorites over the Gophers.

College Football 🏈

Week 13 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/lcgxUfGFwf — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) November 21, 2021

I’m honestly not sure what to think about this line. The Badgers are on the road against the Gophers, and nothing would make Minnesota happier than ruining our season.

Nothing would make our dirty cousins to the west happier than beating us so that we have to watch the B1G title game from home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

What I will say is that I’m cautiously optimistic. Over our past several games, we’ve been playing at a high level.

We’ve completely turned around our season and we’re 60 minutes of great football away from playing in the B1G title game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Let’s go out there and just get the damn thing done. Let’s go beat the Gophers and blew the seven point spread away.