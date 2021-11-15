Cam Newton Scores Two Touchdowns In His Return To The Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton looked good Sunday during a big win over the Cardinals.

Newton signed with the Panthers last week after Sam Darnold suffered an injury, and the eyes of the football world were upon him as he returned to the team that took him first overall in the 2011 draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers)

Well, Newton put on a show in his return to the Panthers. During the 34-10 win, the Auburn Heisman winner rushed for a touchdown and threw for one.

CAM NEWTON IS BACK. 📺: #CARvsAZ on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/6gM8zX7UMX — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

While I’m not a big fan of Cam Newton one way or another, it is great to see a guy bounce back and return to the field.

When the Patriots cut him right before the season started, it looked like his career might be over. There was very limited interest.

Then, Sam Darnold went down with a shoulder issue and his old team came calling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers)

Newton returned to the field for the first time this season and even in limited snaps, he still looked like he had a bit of juice left in the tank.

It should be interesting to see how his role expands over the course of the coming weeks.