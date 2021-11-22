Waukesha Massacre Suspect Freed On Bail Twice This Year, Had Active Warrant

The suspect in the Sunday Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre was freed twice by two separate judges on low-cost bail in 2021 and had an active warrant in Nevada, according to court documents.

Darrell Brooks, who allegedly plowed his vehicle through the crowd at the Sunday parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured, reportedly posted a $500 bail in February after allegedly shooting at his nephew the previous summer, according to Fox News.

He was also freed on cash bail of $1,000 on Nov. 11 after a woman accused him of striking her and running her over with the same car that Brooks used to crash into the parade, Fox News reported. (RELATED: ‘It’s Madness’: An Analysis Of What Progressive Bail Reform Is Doing To American Cities)

In 2006, Brooks was convicted of statutory sexual seduction in Nevada for having sex with a 15-year-old girl, whom he got pregnant. He received three years of probation and the status of a registered sex offender.

In 2016, he was again charged by Nevada authorities with violating the state’s sex crime laws, but allegedly skipped bail and fled the state. Brooks remains the subject of an active warrant in connection with that case, Nevada authorities said, adding that they had no information on the suspect’s exact whereabouts but believed he was in Wisconsin, Fox News reported.

“We don’t have ‘held without bail’ in Wisconsin, but we will expect to be asking for high cash bail, significant cash bail so that for all intents and purposes, they don’t have the ability to post it because it’s so much money,” Waukesha District Attorney Susan L. Opper told Fox News.

Brooks has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide, The Milwaukee County District attorney’s office announced Monday.