Enes Kanter Says Celebrities Care More About Money From China Than Human Rights

Enes Kanter continued to bring the heat on China in a recent interview.

The Turkish-born basketball star has been an outspoken critic of the communist dictatorship in China and the government’s horrendous record on human rights. During a Tuesday morning interview on CNN, he ripped into celebrities for choosing their business deals in China over supporting basic rights. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“To me, human rights and basic rights are way more important than any deal you can offer me,” Kanter further explained. You can watch his full comments in the clip below.

.@EnesKanter calls out America’s elites who have sold out to China. “To me, human rights and people’s basic rights is way more important than any deal that you can offer me.” pic.twitter.com/cyXFHm12Wh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

The guts on this dude are hard to put into words. It’s honestly difficult to put into words just how impressive he is.

His outspoken criticism of LeBron James, China and Nike are almost certainly going to cost him his NBA career.

“When it comes to China, Nike remains silent…You are scared to speak up. Who makes your shoes in China. Do you even know? There are so many forced labor factories.” NBA player @EnesKanter destroys China and Nike. He has everything to lose and nothing to gain. True bravery. https://t.co/YGCBj6dffh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

He’s already seen his minutes get drastically slashed from last season, and as a betting man, I’d bet this is the final season he plays in the NBA.

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

The NBA needs more guys like Kanter speaking up and speaking out against China’s horrible crimes. If you’re seriously choosing money over basic rights of people all over the place, then you need to take a hard look in the mirror.

NBA star Enes Kanter hammered Nike for the company’s silence on the crimes of China. The Chinese dictatorship is evil, but Nike stays silence so it can keep printing money. The rest of the media might ignore Kanter, but I won’t. pic.twitter.com/QG9xEuCrhI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

Props to the Boston Celtics center for refusing to back down. Most people in his shoes don’t even have the basic courage to take a stand.