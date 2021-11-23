Editorial

Enes Kanter Says Celebrities Care More About Money From China Than Human Rights

Enes Kanter continued to bring the heat on China in a recent interview.

The Turkish-born basketball star has been an outspoken critic of the communist dictatorship in China and the government’s horrendous record on human rights. During a Tuesday morning interview on CNN, he ripped into celebrities for choosing their business deals in China over supporting basic rights. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“To me, human rights and basic rights are way more important than any deal you can offer me,” Kanter further explained. You can watch his full comments in the clip below.

The guts on this dude are hard to put into words. It’s honestly difficult to put into words just how impressive he is.

His outspoken criticism of LeBron James, China and Nike are almost certainly going to cost him his NBA career.

He’s already seen his minutes get drastically slashed from last season, and as a betting man, I’d bet this is the final season he plays in the NBA.

The NBA needs more guys like Kanter speaking up and speaking out against China’s horrible crimes. If you’re seriously choosing money over basic rights of people all over the place, then you need to take a hard look in the mirror.

Props to the Boston Celtics center for refusing to back down. Most people in his shoes don’t even have the basic courage to take a stand.