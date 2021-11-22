Enes Kanter Reveals Latest Death Threat, ‘Panic Button’ FBI Gave Him

Celtics star Enes Kanter talked about the latest death threat he received since speaking out against China’s human rights violations and said it’s not going to stop him.

Kanter told CNBC host Monday that people need to first understand he’s not political and is a human rights activist, after he called out basketball star LeBron James for valuing “money over morals” and American companies “for turning a blind eye toward human rights abuses in China.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m trying to be the voice of all those innocent people out there who don’t have a voice,” the Boston player said. “And you know what, someone had to do it.”

Kanter said there are “so many athletes, actors, singers and rappers” who are “scared to call out” these “authoritarian, dictator regimes” because he said they care “too much about their endorsement deals.”

He also said this is “bigger than basketball” and “bigger than the NBA.” (RELATED: Enes Kanter Says LeBron James’ Former Teammates Told Him The Basketball Star Only Cares About His ‘PR’)

The outspoken Celtics player said after the game Saturday the security personnel came up to him and said they just “got a death threat towards him.” It comes at the 8:26 minute mark in the video.

Kanter also said the FBI previously gave him a “panic button” in his hotel room should he need them, but the NBA star made it clear it won’t make him stop standing up for human rights in China, the outlet noted.

Money over Morals for the “King” Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

“Money over Morals for the ‘King,'” Kanter previously tweeted about James. “Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice. They really do ‘shut up & dribble’ when Big Boss [China] says so.”

“Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?” he added.