Pregnant Librarian Dead After Allegedly Starting Road Rage Incident

A pregnant librarian reportedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident and was fatally shot after pointing a gun at the motorcyclist she allegedly hit her car with Saturday in Orange City, Florida.

Authorities believe the librarian, identified as Sara Nicole Morales, 35, intentionally hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene, Fox 35 reported. The motorcyclist, alongside another witness, attempted to get Morales to stop, but ended up following her home while contacting police, according to Fox 35. (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Hit And Run)

Authorities claim that Morales entered her home, and then came back out holding a hand gun and proceeded to point the weapon at the motorcyclist, Andrew Derr, 40, Newsweek reported. Derr, who has a concealed carry permit, fired multiple rounds at Morales, according to Newsweek.

Morales’ handgun was recovered on scene by police, reported Newsweek.

In the 911 audio released by clickorlando.com, Morales is heard yelling that Derr “followed [her] home.” Multiple gunshots are heard, and a man, who is believed to be Derr, yells “she tried to pull a gun on me!”

‘THAT GIRL TRIED TO KILL ME!’: New bodycam video shows the intense moments Volusia County deputies approach a man they say killed a pregnant librarian in an alleged road rage incident. However, investigators have identified the victim as the aggressor. https://t.co/2Nz2fgm5cL — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) November 23, 2021

Once police arrived on scene, Derr cooperated with authorities. The body camera footage released shows the motorcyclist on the ground, while trying to explain to police what happened.

“I’m not moving. I’m so sorry,” he said to the police. “She tried to kill me and those other people are armed too. They had guns too. I didn’t do anything wrong to defend myself.”

Morales was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, reported Fox 35. But she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. (RELATED: Baseball Coach Shot Dead Driving On Highway After Possible Road Rage Incident)

Morales’ family told Fox 35 that she was about four to five months pregnant. She was a library assistant at the Pierson Public Library in Volusia County, Florida, according to WFTV 9. She leaves behind a fiancé and an 11-year old daughter.

Derr has been cooperating with law enforcement, Newsweek reported. Orange City Police Department Lieutenant Jason Sampsell spoke with the news outlet and said the investigation was still ongoing, but that he anticipates the motorcyclist won’t be charged with any crime.